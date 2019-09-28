<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson howler as Liverpool maintain perfect start after a 1-0 hard-fought victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday Premier League early kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp men win was their 16th in succession in the league and extends their lead at the top to eight points ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Everton later on Saturday.

Before Henderson’s error it even looked like Sheffield United might snatch a shock win, with Oliver Norwood drawing a fine save from Adrian and Callum Robinson twice going close as the Blades frequently threatened.

But Liverpool manager Klopp was rewarded for his positivity, throwing on Divock Origi to play four upfront before the Belgian played a pivotal part in the goal.

His cross was headed out to Wijnaldum on the edge of the area and the midfielder’s shot never looked like going in until Henderson somehow allowed the ball to slip under his body.

Even then, the hosts still threatened, piling men forward until the final whistle in a desperate search for the equaliser.

The result put Liverpool on 21 points and eight points clear of reigning champions Manchester City, who head to Everton later on Saturday.