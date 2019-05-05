<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was on the scorer’s sheet for Shanghai Shenhua who suffered their fifth defeat of the season in the Chinese Super League.

They lost 2-1 to Shenzen FC on Sunday with Ighalo grabbing his seventh goal of the season for the visiting side.

He scored from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Li Yuanyi had given Shenzen the lead three minutes after the hour mark.

Shenzen’s winning goal came in the 89th minute through Harold Preciado to compound Shenhua’s misery

Following the result Shanghai Shenhua have lost their last four matches and are now 11th on the table.

Shanghai who face Tianjin TEDA on Sunday now have seven points from eight matches.