Shanghai Shenhua are backing former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo to excel at Manchester United after his transfer deadline day switch.

The Nigeria striker joins the Red Devils on-loan to the end of the season, with the Premier League giants coughing out a third of his £300,000-a-week wages.

“An agreement was reached. From now on, Odion Ighalo, a Nigerian player of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, joins Manchester United on loan, and the loan period ends for the end of the 2019-2020 Premier League.

“We sincerely wish Ighalo all the best in the Premier League and hope he achieves great results!”





In addition, the Chinese Super League campaigners also explained the reasons for allowing Ighalo’s return to the Premier League.

“In view of the large uncertainty of the AFC Champions League 3 + 1 registration policy and the start time of the Chinese Super League, in order to enable players to better maintain a competitive state, Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Football Club and the Premier League Manchester United Football Club have held friendly negotiations.

Referring to the foreigner law for the Asian Champions League, Shanghai Shenhua find themselves in an awkward position after signing former QPR and Sevilla Cameroon midfielder Stephane Mbia this month.