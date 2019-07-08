<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stephan El Shaarawy is heading to China as Shanghai Shenhua announced they had agreed terms with the forward’s club Roma.

El Shaarawy, 26, has been heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) club for a reported €18million.

In a statement on their website on Monday, Shanghai Shenhua confirmed they had reached an agreement with Roma.

“Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Football Club and Italy’s Rome Football Club have reached a transfer agreement,” the statement read.

“Stephan El Shaarawy, who has dual Italian and Egyptian nationality, is expected to arrive in Shanghai on July 8th, Beijing time.

“After completing the relevant procedures, he officially joined Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.”

El Shaarawy has spent the past three and a half seasons with Roma, having joined on a permanent move from AC Milan in 2016.

A 23-time Italy international, he scored 11 goals in 33 games in all competitions last season.

El Shaarawy joins a Shanghai Shenhua side struggling in 14th in the CSL after just three wins from their opening 16 games.