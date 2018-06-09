Manchester City striker Olanrewaju Kayode has joined Shakhtar Donetsk for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigeria international, who was signed by City boss Pep Guardiola in a £3.5m deal from Austria Vienna last August, has agreed a five-year deal with the Ukrainian champions.

The 25-year-old forward did not make a single appearance for City as he was immediately loaned out to Spanish club Girona before moving to Shakhtar in a similar deal in March.

Shakhtar general director Sergei Palkin told the club’s official website: “Kayode will continue to play for Shakhtar.

“We redeemed him from Manchester City and he has signed a five-year contract. He proved himself well, Paulo (Fonseca, Shakhtar manager) is pleased with him.”

Kayode scored three goals in eight games during his Shakhtar loan spell.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR