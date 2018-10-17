



Fulham owner Shahid Khan has withdrawn his offer to buy Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.

Khan had offered £600m for the national stadium, with the FA retaining the Club Wembley hospitality rights, which it valued at £250m to £300m.

“We fully respect his decision,” said FA chief executive Martin Glenn.

Khan has not ruled out making another bid in future if there is more support from FA Council members and said he would respect the “national treasure”.

“The intent of my efforts was, and is, to do right by everyone in a manner that strengthens the English game and brings people together, not divides them,” added Khan.

“Unfortunately, given where we are today, I’ve concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favoured by the FA chairman to sell Wembley Stadium.

“Until a time when it is evident there is an unmistakable directive from the FA to explore and close a sale, I am respectfully withdrawing my offer to purchase Wembley Stadium.”