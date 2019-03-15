



CS Sfaxien have arrived in Nigeria ahead of their matchday 6 Caf Confederation Cup club tie against Enugu Rangers on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The Tunisian club posted pictures of their departure from the airport early on Thursday on their official twitter handle as well as on their Facebook page before arriving hours later.

An official of the Flying Antelopes confirmed to Goal that the Black and Whites came into town aboard a chartered flight on Thursday.

“CS Sfaxien are in town now, they came via a chartered flight Thursday evening,” the top official stated.

Already the Tunisian club are through to the quarter-final of the Caf Confederation Cup and would only be looking to keep top spot in Group B by avoiding defeat against the Nigerian side who have a very slim chance of pulling through.

In the reverse fixture between these two sides, it ended all square as Rangers got a 1-1 draw in Sfax.

Ahead of the last set of group games, Sfaxien have nine points from five matches, twice Confederation Cup winners Etoile du Sahel seven, while the coach Gbenga Ogunbote tutored side have five and Salitas four.