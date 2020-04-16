<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles midfielder Seyi Olofinjana believes Gernot Rohr has done a remarkable job with the team.

Rohr led the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and the team is currently ranked the third best team on the continent.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for two consecutive AFCON tournaments (2015 and 2017) before his appointment.

The German tactician is keen to sign a new contract with his current deal set to expire in June.





Olofinjana, who represented Nigeria at three AFCON finals insists Rohr has done a good job given the players at his disposal.

“With the players he has at his disposal, he has done quite well,” Olofinjana, who is currently English Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers loan player manager stated in an interview with Footballers connect on Instagram.

“He has managed those players quite well.”