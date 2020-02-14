<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, has stated that the football federation gets to face more pressure always but will continue to work hard to meet the yearnings of Nigerians as regard ensuring good outing of all national teams.

Akinwumi speaking with newsmen said the Federation is always the target when things go wrong even on the field of play but understand the passion of Nigerians as regards the game of football.





He also added that they will continue to prepare all teams to ensure Nigeria doesn’t fall short of any qualifiers this year.

“The Federation gets more heat than the fan on the street, it’s easy for them the fans on the street. You know the fans get upset about it but the people to target is the Federation, we have no body to target. If somebody misses a goal in front of an open net, it’s not the Federation that does that but we’re still the target.

“So it’s more pressure on us than the ordinary fan. We do feel the heat a lot of it.”