



First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation Barrister Seyi Akinwumi has stated that the relief funds been expected from FIFA and CAF won’t solve all the financial needs of the football federation.

However, the VP affirmed that the NFF will continue to do her best to ensure they meet up with their obligations with regards to preparation on their part for projected international engagements land continue sourcing for requisite funding to execute them.





Akinwumi speaking in a chat with newsmen said the Federation has a lot of programs and engagement on the table and will always have one thing or the other to attend to even during this Covid-19 pandemic part of which is to ensure plans are on ground ahead of time so as not to be found wanting when the engagement arrives not forgetting international tournaments as well.

“You know what happen is that when you tackle one, another one comes. We now need to deal with when the matches are coming, when the tournament arrives how do we fund them. So there is never any relief along the way it’s from one thing to the other. So we just carry on and continue to do what we are willing to do as best as we can within the circumstances we find ourselves.”