First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation Barrister Seyi Akinwumi has stated that the NFF is still waiting on coach Gernot Rohr’s response to the contract details sent to him.

Akinwunmi also stated that he is hopeful that the Franco-German signs to continue as the coach of the senior national team of Nigeria but stressed that the Federation will not be in a tight corner should the coach decide to act otherwise.

Akinwumi speaking in a chat said the Federation has demonstrated her intention to continue with the coach to have sent him a new contract and also revealed that the coach himself hasn’t shown any sign of unwillingness to remain with the team in his discussion with him.





He thereafter added that his second half with the Super Eagles will be better than his first half.

“We’re still interested that’s why we’ve sent a contract and I’m sure it’s gotten to him by now. I’ve spoken to him a few times and he has told me that he’s had a good discussion with the President so I don’t see that there will be a problem in that regard beyond crossing the t’s and dotting i’s but if there is, let’s move on.

“People make decisions that affect others. So we won’t be in a tight corner if he was not to be employed today we will get somebody else for sure.

“So there is nobody that is indispensable but I like to be positive and just hope that he will get the new agreement signed and that his second half will be more successful than the first half.”