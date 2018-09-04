Seychelles coach Gavin Jeanne insists that his side has no fear of Nigeria ahead of the teams’ 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

The teams will meet for a matchday two Group E clash at Stade Linite in Victoria on September 8, with both looking to bounce back from opening defeats last year.

While the Pirates suffered a 5-1 thrashing away to Libya, the Super Eagles were beaten 2-0 at home by South Africa.

The West African giants, who represented the continent at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, are strongly favoured to defeat Seychelles, but the minnows will look to their showing at the Cosafa Cup as evidence of their gradual improvement.

“Yes, we are very ready and positive about our chances against Nigeria,” Jeanne told a Nigerian radio station, as quoted by Soccernet.

“We have prepared well and I hope the players maintain their focus and stick to the plan.”

the Pirates coach added, “We have enjoyed a good build-up to the game. It’s our biggest football match in history.

“We have tested ourselves enough from our participation it the Cosafa Cup till now. I hope it goes well and we make a positive impact.”

The other Group E match this weekend will see South Africa host Libya in Durban.