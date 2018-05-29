Women in Football has recorded an almost 400 percent increase in reports of sex discrimination and harassment during the 2017-18 season.

The group, a network of professionals in and close to the football industry, said on Tuesday that 271 incidents had been reported.

Matchdays saw a 133.3 percent increase in reports, workplace incidents were up 112.5 percent and social media events increased by 285.4 percent.

Of the social media spike, Women in Football said: “Lewd comments of a sexual nature, racist, gendered remarks and threats of violence have also been made to a number of high profile female journalists, broadcasters, players and referees.”

Women in Football chair Anna Kessel said: “We regularly support women who face discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace, providing pro bono legal advice thanks to Mishcon de Reya [a law firm]. We also work closely with Prospect Union and, with the help of both, have successfully resolved numerous cases.

“The significant increase in the number of sexist reports received by Women in Football is of concern, but sadly, not a great surprise.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg — for every offensive tweet or comment posted and reported to us, there are dozens that aren’t.

“We know from our 2016 research that women who experience sexism at work rarely report it — just one in 10, according to our landmark industry survey.

“Football should be a safe, welcoming and positive environment for girls and women to work in, play in, watch games and be able to have an opinion about without being abused.”

The organisation said it hoped that “governing bodies, employers and footballing role models will help us to spread this message.”