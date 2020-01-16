<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sevilla set to give Real Madrid guard of honour as a mark of respect following the Los Blancos victory over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Real Madrid will present the trophy to the Santiago Bernabeu faithful as they host Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla.





The match will witness the return of Lopetegui to Bernabeu for the first time after he was shown the exit door last season by president Florentino Perez.

Sevilla will give Real Madrid guard of honour as they come out on the pitch, it has been revealed.

The Andalusians based team is returning the gesture Real Madrid gave to Sevilla players when they clinched the 2005/06 UEFA Cup.