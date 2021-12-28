Sevilla make loan bid for Anthony Martial

Sevilla have reportedly approached Manchester United with a loan offer for Anthony Martial.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he is seeking a move away from the club.

Newcastle United were initially tipped to prise Martial away from Man United, but the Magpies are now understood to have ended their interest in the Frenchman.

Now, Sky Sports News reports that Sevilla have made an offer to take Martial off their hands for the remainder of the season, and the deal is a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy.

The report adds that Man United have not responded to Sevilla’s offer, but Martial has earmarked Los Palanganas as his preferred destination for a 2022 transfer.

The former Monaco starlet has just one goal to his name from 10 appearances this season and was not involved against Newcastle on Monday following his recent knee injury.