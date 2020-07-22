



Spanish La Liga giants Sevilla are reportedly interested in the signature of Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem.

Awaziem spent last season on loan at relegated side Leganes, but he’s waiting for further decisions from his parents’ club FC Porto concerning his future.

The 23-year-old was present in almost all the matches for Leganes last season and reports have now linked the player with a possible switch to Sevilla as a reward for his outstanding performances last campaign.





AS reported that Sevilla has reportedly shown interest in the player and want to add him to their squad next season.

Awaziem was rated among the best players for the season considering his superb performances, as he featured 26 times for Leganes in the La Liga.

Chidozie Awaziem is expected to make a return to his parent club FC Porto in Portugal so as to join them for the preparation of next season, but Porto will allow him to leave the Dragao oy for the right price.