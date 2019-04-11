<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sevilla head coach Joaquin Caparros revealed that he is battling with chronic leukemia. The 63-year-old was diagnosed few weeks ago and the club have tried to be wary to his situation, but Caparros is less bothered of his condition and wants to focus on his job.

“I can live a normal life. I want to enjoy my profession… I am grateful for the opportunity of the club [to allow me to continue coaching]. ”

At present, Caparros has intimated that he is determined to carry on as Sevilla boss, and the victories that his side are achieving are only helping him in his battle. He is 100 percent involved in his work.

The Sevilla coach is a positive person and, above all, has a peerless fighting spirit. His obsession, His life, His present and his future, He wants to live defending the colours and club of his heart- Sevilla.

In 2018, before confirmed as manager, it was reported that Joaquin Caparros will not be paid for his caretaker spell in charge of Sevilla as he refused payment.

He took charge of Sevilla’s remaining four games for free because of his love for the club. The 62-year-old, who has also managed the likes of Deportivo La Coruna, Granada and Levante, then said ‘I honestly did not think it was necessary for the club to pay me.

Giving everything for Sevilla is what he loves to do, a love he had for the club since he was a boy.