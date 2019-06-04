<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Julen Lopetegui has taken his first job since his ill-fated spell at Real Madrid after being appointed Sevilla’s new head coach.

Lopetegui replaces Joaquin Caparros, who guided Sevilla to a sixth-placed finish in LaLiga following the sacking of Pablo Machin in March.

Madrid dismissed Lopetegui in October 2018 after just 10 league matches, with Los Blancos languishing in ninth place in the table.

Sevilla will hope Lopetegui can be as successful as he was when head coach of Spain, who he led to qualification for the 2018 World Cup without losing a game.