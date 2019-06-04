<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sevilla have announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new coach.

The former Spain and Real Madrid boss joins the club on a three year deal.

Lopetegui has been out of work since he was sacked by Real Madrid last October after just 10 league matches in charge of the club.

He was previously in charge of the Spanish national team for two years, during which time he oversaw qualification for the 2018 World Cup without losing a game.

However, the 53-year-old was sacked on the eve of the tournament when it came to light that he had agreed a move to the Bernabéu without informing the RFEF.

The former goalkeeper has also coached Rayo Vallecano and Porto at club level.