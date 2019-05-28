<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Double winners Bayern Munich will face Borussia Dortmund in the German Supercup on 3 August.

The season’s traditional curtain-raiser pits the Bundesliga champions against the winners of the previous season’s DFB Pokal.

As Bayern won both those tournaments, the honour of facing them in the early August showdown for silverware falls to Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund.

They have home advantage for the game at the Westfalenstadion, by virtue of being the second-placed side.

The game takes place one week before the opening round of DFB Pokal games and two weeks before Bayern get the new Bundesliga season underway at the Allianz Arena.

Niko Kovač’s men are also the defending Supercup champions, having triumphed 5-0 against his former club Eintracht Frankfurt during his first game in charge.

It will also be the sixth meeting in that fixture between the Bavarian giants and BVB.

Bayern currently have the slight advantage over Dortmund, with three wins to date.