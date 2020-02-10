<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Zlatan Ibrahimovic has slammed his AC Milan team-mates, who he says “stopped playing”, during their 4-2 defeat to Inter Milan on Sunday.

Milan threw away a two-goal lead against their city rivals in a thrilling Derby della Madonnina.

Ibrahimovic provided the assist for Ante Rebic to open scoring, before doubling Rossoneri’s lead before the break.

Inter, however, fought back in the second half, to score four unreplied goals and climb ahead of Juventus into first place.

“It’s difficult to explain what happened. At half-time we told ourselves, the first 15 minutes going back out there will be crucial, and in that 15-minute spell we conceded two goals.





“We stopped playing, the team stopped believing, we stopped pressing, didn’t pass it around enough. From the equaliser onwards, everything collapsed.

“I think a lot of it is down to experience, because you must know how to control a game at 2-0 up, not just winning at the end.

“It’s strange, because our first half was practically perfect. I expected more from Inter and the first-half performance did not look like a team worthy of second place. They did after the break,” Ibrahimovic told Sky Italia.