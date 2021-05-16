Simy Nwankwo was on target as Crotone battled to a 1-1 draw against Benevento in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Sunday.

Gianluca Lapadula opened scoring for the home team in the 13th minute.

Nwankwo however equalised for Crotone deep into stoppage time after he was set up by Pedro Pereira.





The Nigeria international was in action for 90 minutes in the game,

He has so far scored 20 goals in 37 league appearances for his club this season.

The 29-year-old is now only the second African player to have scored 20 plus goals in a single season in the Serie A , the first being Samuel Eto’o (21) in 2010/11.