



Juventus boss, Andrea Pirlo has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in Turin.

The Bianconeri manager said that the former Real Madrid star will remain with the Italian giants and honour the final year of his current contract.

Pirlo remains optimistic Ronaldo will be at Juventus next season despite speculation linking the 5 times ballon d’Or winner with a return to Real Madrid





“We aren’t thinking about it, he has one year left in his contract and we are happy he can continue playing for us,” Pirlo told reporters when asked about the Portuguese future.

“We are focused on this season and we want to conclude it best way possible.

“He’s having a great season and last year he had a truly great campaign.”