Serie A giant Torino complete €10m deal for Super Eagles full-back Ola Aina on a permanent basis from Chelsea after club president Urbano Cairo has confirmed.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international, who is a product of the Blues’ youth system enjoyed an impressive spell in Italy during the 2018-19 season after making 32 appearances providing three assists and scoring one goal in all competition for The Maroons.

According to Sky Italy, Torino president Urbano Cairo confirmed that the club have exercised their option to buy Aina with the defender’s current deal set to expire at the end of June.

“We’ve redeemed Aina for €10m, as well as Cristian Ansaldi, and Koffi Djidji. Now Torino own all their players,” he said at the Lega Serie A assembly held in Milan.

Aina plays predominately as a right-back but is capable of playing as a wing-back or wide midfielder.

The former England U19 skipper is set to represent Nigeria in his first major tournament after he was named in the Super Eagles final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.