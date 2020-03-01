<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Five Serie A matches scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.

The matches, including Juventus’ hugely-anticipated clash, against Inter Milan, had initially been scheduled to take place behind closed doors.

However, in a statement, Serie A officials said the affected matches have all now been rescheduled for Wednesday May 13.

“JuveInter has been postponed until Wednesday 13th May 2020, in compliance with the “Urgent measures for the containment and management of the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19”.





This weekend’s matches in the top two divisions in Switzerland had already been postponed after the government banned all events involving more than 1,000 people. FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised on Friday to do whatever is necessary to help combat the continued spread of the virus.

Speaking in Belfast ahead of the annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board, Infantino said: “The health of persons is much more important than any football game.”