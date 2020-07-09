



Italian Serie A sides AC Milan and Fiorentina have expressed an interest in signing Super Eagles defender Ola Aina this summer.

Torinogranata. it claimed that the two clubs have joined Premier League sides West Ham United and Everton in the race to sign the Nigerian.

Aina joined Torino permanently for €10m last summer after impressing on loan in the 2018-19 campaign.

But, this season, the Nigerian international has not been impressive which means the Turin based club could be willing to consider offers for the 23-year-old.





Everton and West Ham have also been linked with Aina in the past but Torino are not willing to accept anything less than the €10m they paid the Blues.

Aina has made 25 league appearances for Torino this campaign and averaged 1.3 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, and 1.3 clearances per game.

However, it remains to be seen if any of these sides would be willing to coffer out the €10m Torino is demanding for his signature.