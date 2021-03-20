



Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has returned home to Argentina.

Romero has been enjoying more time at home in Argentina with his family ahead of his expected Old Trafford exit this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recalled the 34-year-old to the club’s Premier League squad last month in a surprise move.





But the out-of-favour keeper has been reunited with his loved ones over the past few days.

Wife Eliana Guercio revealed his return to Argentina with a photo showing his ripped stomach muscles and the message: “Guess who arrived?’