



Manchester United number two goalkeeper Sergio Romero is considering his future.

The Argentine is 33 and has been understudy to David De Gea for nearly all of his time at the club.

But he was disappointed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not play him in the FA Cup semi final, or the following league game after De Gea’s blunders.





And Metro claims he is now considering his future.

He had expected to play in that Wembley clash with Chelsea, which United lost, and is extremely down about being overlooked.

Now if De Gea stays for next season, which is likely considering his wages and contract length, and United recall Dean Henderson from Sheffield United, Romero may have even more competition for a spot in the team.