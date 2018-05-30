Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos tweeted his best wishes to Mohamed Salah Sunday after their collision in the Champions League final forced the Liverpool striker off and cast his World Cup in doubt.

Salah came off just half an hour into the game in tears after tumbling in a challenge with Ramos, who fell on top of the Egyptian.

The match was goalless at the time. Real Madrid went on to win, 3-1.

“Sometimes football shows you it’s good side and other times the bad. Above all, we are fellow pros,” Ramos wrote in English with the hashtag “#GetWellSoon”. In the Spanish version, the Real Madrid defender added “Rapid recovery, Salah. The future awaits you.”

Salah scored 44 goals in his first season at Liverpool and swept the English player of the year awards.

“It is a serious injury.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the game. “It doesn’t look good. That’s it.”

Salah has helped propel Egypt to their first World Cup since 1990.

The national football federation tweeted that it was “optimistic”. Egypt’s first match is against Uruguay on June 15.

Ramos, the Real captain, has a reputation for playing at the limit of the rules and his name was trending globally on Twitter on Sunday morning and number one in Egypt.

“Sergio Ramos is the kind of guy who’d unplug your life support machine to charge his phone,” was the reaction of one user called “Tweetguru”.

Others on Twitter pointed out that by the time he held the trophy, Real captain Ramos had put on a gaudy American-style championship ring, presumably made in advance, bearing the words “Sergio Ramos”, “SR4” and “champion” and the names of the four cities where he had won the Champions League with Real: Lisbon, Milan, Cardiff and Saturday’s host city Kiev.