Sergio Ramos turned down Manchester United offer

Experienced centre-back Sergio Ramos reportedly rejected a lucrative contract offer from Manchester United in favour of agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer, having left Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract, and PSG are said to be on the verge of signing him.

According to the Daily Star, Man United were willing to hand Ramos a one-year deal worth £200,000 a week, with the option of a second season at Old Trafford.

However, the report claims that the Spaniard turned down the offer from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, as the challenge at PSG was more appealing despite the lower wages on offer.

The 20-time English champions are said to be keen to sign two new centre-backs this summer, with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Villarreal’s Pau Torres both seen as targets.

Arsenal have also recently been credited with an interest in Ramos but appear to have lost out to the French giants, who are planning a busy window ahead of next season.