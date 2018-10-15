



Sergio Ramos admits Spain are yet to fully recover from their disappointing World Cup campaign, as they prepare to host England in the UEFA Nations League.

Spain were widely expected to challenge for the trophy in Russia but were knocked out by the hosts at the round of 16, after losing manager Julen Lopetegui in the build-up to the tournament.

Luis Enrique was appointed as Lopetegui’s long-term successor in July and the former Barcelona boss has guided the national team to two successive victories in the Nations League, including a 2-1 win over England at Wembley.

England travel to face Spain in the return fixture on Monday night, and Ramos says the hosts are desperate to impress after their World Cup disappointment.

“There’s a bitter taste in the mouth from Russia, given we were knocked out of the tournament so early, while knowing that we had a team that could’ve competed with the best,” said Ramos, who could earn his 157th cap in his home city of Seville.

“That wasn’t the case, but now we’re into a new era with a new coach. I think our mentality is very positive once again and we have to try to achieve our targets.

“We have to enjoy the Nations League, which is an important competition and it’s what lies ahead of us, so we want to start with a good run of results, perform well and win, as we’ve been doing.

“We have a very important game against England tomorrow, which will be a fantastic clash.”

England are yet to pick up a win in the Nations League and were held to a goalless draw by Croatia on Friday night, but Ramos has been impressed with England under Gareth Stouhgate.

“I think they’re a very good side,” said the Real Madrid defender. “They’ve been going through a new cycle, with players leaving the national team.

“But they are a team that compete very well, with players that can make things happen and are very dangerous going forward.

“They’ll be tough opponents for us, but we’ll try to hurt them in the ways that we’ve been working on for some time.”