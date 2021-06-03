Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid this summer after spending 16 successful seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to the Mirror.

The 35-year-old’s current contract is rapidly reaching its expiry date and a breakdown in the relationship between Ramos and Los Blancos’ infamous club president Florentino Perez means that he will not extend his stay in the Spanish capital.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with a move for the Real captain, but Manchester City could pip the pair to the free signing by offering a lucrative two-year contract to Ramos.





It’s a real shame that Ramos never got the chance to say farewell to the Real Madrid faithful.

In fact, he will be leaving on a low. Los Blancos ended the season trophy-less for the first time in more than a decade, which saw head coach Zinedine Zidane depart the club.

Ramos’ exit seems like part of the planned Real Madrid rebuild. Karim Benzema and Luka Modric are still key members of the old guard, but they will miss Ramos.

It’s probably a fair time to say goodbye though, and David Alaba is a brilliant replacement.