Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos says the foul on Mohamed Salah has been magnified and given too much attention.

The Spanish defender is blamed for injuring the Liverpool and Egyptian attacker during their UEFA Champions League final match two weeks ago.

Many have questioned the timing of the injury as Salah was set to represent his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia set to start next week.

However, Ramos said he spoke to the Reds player and they are okay. He also said he decided to keep quiet about the issue.

“Bloody hell, they have given this Salah thing a lot of attention. I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified,” Ramos said to AS.

“I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold. After that the goalkeeper said I dazed him with a clash.

“I spoke with Salah through messages, he was quite good. He could have played if he got an injection for the second half, I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more.

“I don’t know if it is because you are at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it a different way.”

Following the injury, Salah could be out for three to four weeks and is set to miss their World Cup opener against Uruguay on June 15.

On the other hand, an Egyptian lawyer has also filed a lawsuit worth £874m against Ramos for the physical and psychological harm caused to the people of Egypt.