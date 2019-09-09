<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sergio Ramos equaled Iker Casillas’ record as the most capped player in the history of Spain after making his 167 appearances for the La Furia Roja against the Faroe Islands on Sunday evening.

The Spain and Real Madrid captain is aiming higher despite on level with his former teammate.

“Records are there to be broken,” he said afterward.

“I hope that this momentum, enthusiasm, and ambition always accompanies me and that I reach 200 games, which is the objective.

“You have to make it difficult.”

Casillas himself tweeted his compliments to Ramos on Sunday evening, which was moving for the defender.

“I had the opportunity to debut young and I’ve had the confidence of Spain coaches over the years,” he explained.

“I’m flattered by Iker’s praise.

“I still have to overcome [his number] and I hope I can play for this country for many more years.”