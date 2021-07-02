Sergio Ramos reaches agreement with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have struck a deal to sign defender Sergio Ramos, French radio station RMC reports.

Ramos has been a free agent after failing to agree a new contract with Real Madrid last month and RMC says Ramos had agreed a two-year contract with PSG

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already signed Giorginio Wijnaldum after he ran down his deal with Liverpool, while media reports say they are close to bringing in Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi.

Philippe Coutinho dreams of rejoining Liverpool – but Jurgen Klopp is showing little interest and Leicester are his main Premier League suitors, according to The Sun.

The Brazilian left Anfield for Barcelona in January 2018 but, despite winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League during a loan stint with Bayern Munich, speculation persists about his future in Catalonia.