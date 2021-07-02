Sergio Ramos, PSG in advanced negotiations on free transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced negotiations to sign Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after the defender’s Real Madrid contract expired on Wednesday, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Ramos announced last month that he would leave Madrid after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital

Sources close to the deal said that things have advanced throughout the week and a final decision is expected in the coming days.

Ramos wants a two-year deal but PSG are only offering one with a second year as an option to be triggered by mutual content. His wages should also be lower than what he was earning in Spain and what he would have earned had he stayed at the Bernabeu.

The Spain international, who turned 35 in March, didn’t strike an agreement with Madrid due to discrepancies over the length of the deal.

Los Blancos were only willing to offer one year and by the time Ramos agreed to accept the club’s proposal he was told the deadline had expired.io Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also monitoring Ramos’ situation but various sources said he prefers PSG’s offer.

Sporting director Leonardo presented a project that four-time Champions League winner Ramos considered “ambitious,” sources told ESPN.

Ramos views Paris as a more attractive destination for his family and believes the adaption process would be much quicker in France, where he would link up with former teammates Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas, as well as close friend Neymar who has been on the phone to convince him to accept PSG’s offer.