Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has intimated that the club could be forcing him out having failed to offer a contract extension.

Ramos is almost universally acknowledged to be one of Los Blancos’ most important players but was heavily linked with a move away from the capital over the summer.

President Florentino Perez went public during the off-season to claim that the defender could move to China in a mega-money deal, however that failed to materialise with Ramos then reclaiming his place at the heart of the Real Madrid defence at the start of the season.

With 18 months left on his current deal speculation is rife as to what will happen next for the Spain international, and speaking to Onda Cero he claimed his situation “could be sorted in five minutes” if Madrid were of the mind too.

“There is no Ramos case,” he said. “I’m contracted to Real Madrid and I have one and a half years left on my contract.

“If they [Madrid] want to sort it out, in five minutes it can be done.”