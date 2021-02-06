



Real Madrid trained for the last time before facing SD Huesca on Saturday (16:15) and did so without Sergio Ramos. The captain again felt some discomfort and trained alone, so everything points to him being out of the match at El Alcoraz.

The problems remain for Sergio Ramos. He was on the right track, but the Real Madrid centre-back wasn’t able to train on Friday with the rest of his teammates, so he won’t make the SD Huesca match either.





He had worked 100% with the group in the last two days, which sparked optimism among Madrid’s coaching staff, but on Friday he suffered discomfort again that has forced him to take a step back.

Ramos ended the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic with knee problems on 14th January. That day, the captain had some discomfort since the warm-up and the situation continued during the following matches.

It forced Ramos to miss the matches against Alcoyano, Alavés and Levante, but now everything points to him not being in the squad for Madrid’s visit to SD Huesca at El Alcoraz this Saturday (16:15).