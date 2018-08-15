Sergio Ramos has taken a swipe at Jurgen Klopp following the Liverpool boss’ criticism over his challenge on Mo Salah in last season’s Champions League final.

Salah was forced off in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat by the Spanish side in May.

And Klopp later branded Ramos “ruthless and brutal” and claimed his challenge on the Egyptian was more at home in the wrestling ring.

But Ramos, speaking ahead of Real’s European Super Cup clash with Atletico Madrid, said: “It’s not the first final he’s lost, [maybe] he wants to use that as an excuse for losing.

“Some of us have been operating at a very high level for many years, not sure he can say the same.”

New Real boss Julen Lopetegui said he expects a difficult night against their capital rivals.

“I imagine a game at the limits, in all senses, given the teams on the pitch,” he said.

“We must do everything we can to compete with them – physically, tactically, mentally – in order to win the game.”