<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos has equaled Lionel Messi’s record of scoring in 16 consecutive seasons in La Liga after the defender scored from the penalty spot against Leganes in the La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening.

Ramos has scored in every La Liga season he played so far, which is a record held along with Lionel Messi, as he scored in each of his last two seasons at Sevilla.

The defender has been impressive for Real Madrid he has scored 85 goals for Real Madrid, he has 62 La Liga goals to his name, though his goal against Leganes was via a penalty which he needed to retake after the Leganes goalkeeper came off his line to deny his first kick.

Ramos has to wait for the 11th game of the season to register a goal in La Liga but it took him just two games last season to open his scoring account.

Ramos’ favourite opposition is Malaga, against whom he’s scored five. He’s bagged three against Leganes and each of those have been from 12 yards.

With 62 LaLiga Santander goals he’s by far the highest-scoring defender, ahead of Gerard Pique’s 28 and Marcelo’s 25, Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro has the highest number of goal as a defender he scored 106 goals for Los Blancos.