Real Madrid and Spain captain, Sergio Ramos, spoke at SportMediaset while away one international duty about his former team Cristiano Ronaldo.

“With Cristiano Ronaldo I always had a great relationship. But I continued with Real Madrid, the market rumours let’s leave them aside. Has CR7 not called me to Juve? No, no “.

In recent weeks, the Spanish press had been reporting the Blancos captain was growing unhappy at the club because of some disagreements with President Florentino Perez, however, Ramos called a press conference to downplay the rumours linking him to China.

Juventus had also been indicated as an alternative destination in light of the excellent relationship between Ramos and Ronaldo.