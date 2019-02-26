



Sergio Ramos has been charged by UEFA for deliberately earning a yellow card in Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 first-leg win at Ajax.

The Spain international was booked in the 89th minute of his side’s 2-1 victory in Amsterdam, which means he is suspended for the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu on March 5.

Ramos suggested in an interview after the match that he had been booked intentionally so as to avoid the risk of a suspension in the quarter-finals, although he later backtracked on those comments.

However, UEFA has opted to charge the Madrid captain with receiving a yellow card on purpose, with their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body to hear the case on Thursday.

Last week, Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was given a two-match ban by UEFA for being booked deliberately in the Europa League meeting with Celtic.

The midfielder was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute of his side’s 2-0 win in Glasgow for delaying a free-kick.