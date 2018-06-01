Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly been forced to change his phone number following threats over his challenge on Mohamed Salah in last Saturday’s Champions League final in Kiev.

Salah sustained a shoulder injury following the challenge and was later substituted with Adam Lallana replacing him.

The Egyptian international hopes of playing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia are now in jeorpady although the country’s FA officials expect him to recover just in time for their second group game.

Ramos has been on the end of a significant social media backlash since the incident, with many believing that he injured Salah intentionally.

But the abuse has reportedly surpassed just social media – after it was claimed that a group of fans found his phone number.

According to COPE Network, both Ramos and his family have been receiving threats, meaning they have all had to change their numbers.

The report claims that Ramos has been rang by anonymous callers and has received death threats.

It is also claimed that Ramos’s agent has raised the query with local police.