Spanish captain Sergio Ramos is aiming to add another medal to his cabinet as he is considering been part of the Spain football team to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Ramos has already won a lot of trophies in his blistering career for club and country and he is keen on winning the Olympic with the Spanish under 23 team as one of the over-aged players in the squad.

The Euro 2020 final is on July 12, with Ramos obviously hopeful of being involved in that game at Wembley, he believes he could also represent La Roja in Japan at the football tournament that begins on July 22 and that runs to August 8.

This is according to El Mundo, who reported that this would be a dream for the center-back.

“If the chance to go to Tokyo comes up, it would be tremendously exciting for him,” is the view of those close to the player.

Spain has never usually opted for such veteran players to make up their Olympic squads, but this seems to be something Ramos is really keen on.

Spain has already qualified thanks to the Under-21s’ performances at this summer’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship and each competing nation is permitted to include three over-23s in their Olympic squad.

Spain has won Olympic gold once before, doing so when hosting the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.