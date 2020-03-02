<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sergio Busquets felt Barcelona had no answer to Real Madrid’s high pressing strategy in Sunday’s El Clásico at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane felt his side “overwhelmed” the visitors in the second half to claim a vital 2-0 win.

It was an assessment Busquets shared as he explained the issues the Balugrauna encountered.

“We lost control because we lost possession,” the midfielder said afterwards, according to Marca.

“We don’t know how to bring the ball out from the back when they press us man to man.

“Sometimes you’re not sure with a pass and you run a risk, although I think we have the players to carry it out.





“We all like to have the ball and I think we have the players for it.

“Every team suffers without the ball. We’re not the most defensive nor the most physical of teams.”

A win would have given Barça a five-point lead at the top of La Liga.

As it stands now, the Catalans are one point behind Real after the second and final league clash between the sides this season.

“It was the opportunity to gain some distance and it wasn’t to be,” Busquets added.

“We had a very good first half, but it changed in the second half.”

Barça will look to get back on track when they host Real Sociedad next Saturday at the Nou Camp.