Manchester City were unable to overcome Chelsea in the Champions League final this Saturday, losing the match 0-1. After the final whistle, Sergio Aguero couldn’t contain the tears and broke down completely.

A sad ending for a Manchester City side who tried until the last seconds of the match, but in the end they were unable to get past Mendy in the Chelsea goal. Mateu Lahoz’s final whistle left a sad image for City fans and Argentians around the world – Sergio Aguero in tears.

The City striker knew that this would be his last match in sky blue after ten years at the club, and he was unable to contain his emotions. The number 10 will leave a huge legacy at the club, with his staggering 260 goals in 389 appearances.





Tuchel’s men played a near-perfect 90 minutes and were the deserved winners in the final, giving them just the second Champions League trophy in the club’s history. Mason Mount was the author of the goal that led the ‘Blues’ to glory.

Fate didn’t allow for Sergio Aguero to say goodbye to the club by winning their first UCL trophy. The Argentine will surely have an opportunity at sucess in the competion with another club, as he continues to be rumoured to Barcelona.

Aguero wasn’t the only one overcome by tears. Kevin De Bruyne was also emotional, after he was forced off the field of play following an injury in the second half.