



Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has released a statement on his social media platforms on Sunday afternoon, confirming his recovery from Covid-19.

The Argentine has been out of action for the last two weeks, after contracting the virus from a close member of his family, prior to a planned return to action with the full first-team squad against Birmingham in the FA Cup.

Writing on his official Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, the 32-year-old stated, “Fully recovered from COVID-19, I was at the club’s gym today, and soon I’ll be back training with my team mates. Can’t wait…”





The Manchester City legend will now be looking to put together a significant run of form for the club, at a time when Pep Guardiola’s side are pushing on in all four competitions heading into the second-half of the campaign.

Aguero has struggled for fitness since sustaining a serious knee injury towards the back-end of the previous season, which saw him ruled out for three months after surgery in Barcelona.

There does still however remain some uncertainty surrounding the future of Aguero, with the club reportedly still yet to approach to Argentine over a contract extension. Various claims have suggested that the likes of PSG and Barcelona could be interested in the striker, should his contract expire at the end of the current season.