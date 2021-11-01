Sergio Agüero out for a minimum of three months

Barcelona forward Sergio Agüero is facing a minimum of three months on the sidelines.

The Argentinian player came off in Saturday’s La Liga match at home to Alavés, after feeling chest discomfort and dizziness. He subsequently went for a cardiac exam which detected an irregular heartbeat.

Barcelona released the following statement on Monday: “Barça player Kun Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.”