Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has admitted that Liverpool is the only team that can “hurt” them in the Premier League this season.

In an interview with France Football, Aguero was asked about Liverpool usurping Manchester United as City’s main challengers in recent years.

Although he disagreed with the idea that Jurgen Klopp’s side are now City’s biggest antagonists – an accolade he still reserves for United – he did acknowledge that Liverpool are worthy title rivals.

“It may be the Clasico for television, but for us, the Clasico, it’s the match against United,” Aguero said in reference to City’s impending visit to Anfield.

“Liverpool has always been a tough opponent. But when I arrived, the team we were fighting for the title was United.

“Initially, it was something strange in [Manchester] that City competes against United. Then there was Chelsea. But these last four seasons, Liverpool have become a very strong team and are now fighting with us to win the Premier League.

“They are the only team in the league that can hurt us. They have been chasing a new league title for years.

“Last season, they didn’t go all the way, so they are very motivated. This year, they are in front of us and will try to go to the end.”

City travel to Anfield on Sunday, trailing Liverpool at the summit by six points.