Sergio Agüero hospitalised with chest pains

Barcelona striker Sergio Agüero has been taken to hospital after he suffered chest pain and complained about feeling dizzy during his side’s 1-1 LaLiga draw with Alavés on Saturday.

“Sergio Agüero was struggling with chest pain for much of the first half and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho at halftime and then taken to hospital for cardiac analysis,” Barcelona said in a statement.

During the first half, the Argentine appeared to signal to the bench that he wanted to be taken off.

Shortly before the interval, the 33-year-old was seen lying on the pitch while holding his chest.

Medical staff rushed to assist Agüero, who eventually got up and slowly walked off the pitch unaided.

“I was told he was feeling a bit dizzy. I have just learned that he was taken to hospital and I can’t say much more until I know,” Barcelona’s caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said.

Barajuan was taking charge of his first match since Barcelona sacked coach Ronald Koeman earlier this week.

However, the change in manager did little to lift the struggling teams’ fortunes as the Catalan giants were held by 16th-placed Alavés.

Memphis Depay scored the opener, but Luis Rioja levelled just three minutes later.

The result leaves Barcelona even further off the pace in the ninth spot on the ladder, eight points behind league leaders, Real Madrid, who beat Elche 2-1.

Vinícius Júnior scored twice in the victory over Elche, who had Raúl Guti sent off for a crude challenge on Toni Kroos in the 63rd minute.

Real are level on points with Sevilla and Real Sociedad at the top of the ladder, although Sociedad can reclaim the outright lead when they take on regional rival Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.